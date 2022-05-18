Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,396 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 422.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 44,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 23,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $8.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.43. 34,647,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666,185. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.53 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.54. The stock has a market cap of $337.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.66.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

