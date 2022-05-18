Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,312 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 32.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,123,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,911,000 after buying an additional 523,406 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 115,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,097,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 576,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4,070.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,930,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787,985 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.51. 7,997,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,647,079. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

KeyCorp Profile (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.