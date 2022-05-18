Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 5,222,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average of $69.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

