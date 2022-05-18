Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.30.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $10.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,796,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,951. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.76 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.97 and its 200 day moving average is $228.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

