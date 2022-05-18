Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M stock traded down $3.41 on Wednesday, hitting $148.93. 2,949,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,390. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

