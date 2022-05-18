Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,196 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,307,000 after buying an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,034. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

