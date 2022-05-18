Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock worth $1,446,480. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,029. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

