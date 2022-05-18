Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 73,819 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.77.

XOM stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,336,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,849,629. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $92.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $381.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

