Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Stock Position Decreased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 309.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MILN traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 133,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $27.39 and a 52 week high of $45.98.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.