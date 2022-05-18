Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Update

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:SELF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,241. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 83.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Self Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.