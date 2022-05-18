GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,879.01

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,879.01 ($23.16) and last traded at GBX 1,777.80 ($21.92), with a volume of 3866674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,786.20 ($22.02).

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,870 ($23.05) to GBX 1,910 ($23.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,736.07 ($21.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,706.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,630.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,114 ($26.06) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($72,707.84).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

