GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Down to $11.12

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.12, but opened at $10.41. GH Research shares last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 35 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GHRS. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on GH Research from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in GH Research by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,827,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,573 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,642,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 366,465 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in GH Research by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,312,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in GH Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GH Research by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 222,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

