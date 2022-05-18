General Atlantic L.P. Has $482.03 Million Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

General Atlantic L.P. lowered its position in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,882,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297,922 shares during the period. European Wax Center comprises about 3.7% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned 24.96% of European Wax Center worth $482,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $19,874,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in European Wax Center by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $13,495,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of European Wax Center stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,592. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 179.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $45.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EWCZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

