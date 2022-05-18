General Atlantic L.P. Acquires New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,000. Smartsheet accounts for approximately 0.0% of General Atlantic L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMAR traded down $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,752,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,280. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.39. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.77 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,561. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

