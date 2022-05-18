Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

GEGYY stock remained flat at $$1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

