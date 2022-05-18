GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.27). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Raymond James lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

GDS stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 21,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,144. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.07. GDS has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GDS by 207.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in GDS by 836.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

