Future (LON:FUTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,820.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,820 ($22.44) and last traded at GBX 1,889.25 ($23.29), with a volume of 832596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,054 ($25.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($64.41) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($48.08) price objective on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($52.09).

Get Future alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,390.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,934.29.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.