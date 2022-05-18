Furucombo Price Hits $0.0513 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $154,873.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0513 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,653,705 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

