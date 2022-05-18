Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $20.42

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $19.31. Funko shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 487 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $984.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,493,243 shares of company stock valued at $29,158,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Funko by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

