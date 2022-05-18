Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $20.42

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $19.31. Funko shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 487 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $984.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61.
In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,850 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $31,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,548.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 1,808 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $29,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,219 shares in the company, valued at $214,676.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,493,243 shares of company stock valued at $29,158,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Funko by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,615,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after purchasing an additional 165,984 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 35,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Funko by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 212,113 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Funko (FNKO)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.