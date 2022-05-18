FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. 18,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. FUJIFILM has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $91.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.51.

FUJIFILM ( OTCMKTS:FUJIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.49. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

