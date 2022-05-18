Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.15

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 46981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

FUPBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1816 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

