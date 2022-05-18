FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $737.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) will post sales of $737.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.90 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $711.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at $53,172,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $52,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $47,236,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $40,211,000.

FCN stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.11. 16,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,541. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $170.65.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

