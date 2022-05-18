Fort L.P. Sells 575 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 885.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $14.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $426.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $472.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.98 and its 200-day moving average is $433.58. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

