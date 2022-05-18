Fort L.P. Sells 3,209 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Fort L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,209 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,650,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after buying an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.67.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.66. 2,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,813. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.37 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The business had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

