Fort L.P. Sells 2,737 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fort L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,525,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TTWO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.43. The stock had a trading volume of 63,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,244. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

