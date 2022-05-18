Fort L.P. Has $842,000 Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $12.51 on Wednesday, hitting $174.12. 28,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $164.52 and a 12 month high of $246.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day moving average of $205.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

