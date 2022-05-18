Fort L.P. Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.34. 13,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,072. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $127.02 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

