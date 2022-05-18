Fort L.P. Has $542,000 Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,416.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. 150,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,605. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

