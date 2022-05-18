Fort L.P. Has $494,000 Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Fort L.P. cut its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Qiagen by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,696. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

