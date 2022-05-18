Fort L.P. Decreases Stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Frontdoor by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1,319.15%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

