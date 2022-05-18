ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Short Interest Down 20.8% in April

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,100 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 600,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ForgeRock stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. 230,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,980. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FORG shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

