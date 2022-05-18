Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Gap Down to $21.88

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $20.01. Forge Global shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 6,323 shares.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,095,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

About Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

