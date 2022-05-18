Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Gap Down to $21.88

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $20.01. Forge Global shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 6,323 shares.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Lasry Marc bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,095,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.
About Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forge Global (FRGE)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.