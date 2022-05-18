Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-$2.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.70 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.08 billion.Flex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.44-$0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 124,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,718. Flex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,012,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,530,000 after acquiring an additional 212,743 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Flex by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,098,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 468,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flex by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after purchasing an additional 220,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,270,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.