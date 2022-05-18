Flamingo Achieves Market Cap of $32.75 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $32.75 million and approximately $9.56 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00035437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,153.30 or 1.74891212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

