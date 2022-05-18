Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 432,950 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $95.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

