First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.91 and last traded at $38.84. 11,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 38,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.