First National Financial Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE:FN traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$35.97. 5,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,312.47, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.37. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$33.19 and a 52 week high of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 13,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC dropped their price target on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.71.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

