First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.63 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 1,798 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $65.98 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.28.

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million for the quarter.

First Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products in the United States. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment preference, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

