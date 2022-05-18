FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Shares of FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 13,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.48. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $9.99.
FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)
FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.
Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.