FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 15th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of FG Financial Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.85. 13,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.48. FG Financial Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $9.99.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FG Financial Group by 25,579.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 84,669 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in FG Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FG Financial Group by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

