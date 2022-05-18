Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Brett Shirk Sells 883 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $10,569.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 306,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,301.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $40,316.48.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.06. 3,678,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,079. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Fastly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

