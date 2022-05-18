Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CFO Ronald W. Kisling Sells 2,006 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $24,011.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,219.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 3,720,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,079. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.48. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. Fastly’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 56,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 960,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after buying an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.