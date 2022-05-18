F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FXLV. Roth Capital downgraded shares of F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

NYSE:FXLV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,556. F45 Training has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F45 Training will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $26,241.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXLV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,873,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

