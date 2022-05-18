F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Receives $13.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

FNB traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. 3,275,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,961,177. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

