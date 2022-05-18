Experian (LON:EXPN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2,479.00

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,479 ($30.56) and last traded at GBX 2,487 ($30.66), with a volume of 2346348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,669 ($32.90).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($30.82) to GBX 2,850 ($35.13) in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($38.78) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,206.57 ($39.53).

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,835.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,111.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

About Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

