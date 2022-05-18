Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,774,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 727.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 217,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

