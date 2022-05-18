Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Down 7.2%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.20 and last traded at $81.74. Approximately 20,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,494,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

Get Etsy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,675 shares of company stock worth $19,994,340. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.