Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 63,860 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.90% of Crexendo worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CXDO opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.61 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.45. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 million. Crexendo had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

