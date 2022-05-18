Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 78,365 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,365 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.75. 2,101,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,186,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.04. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

