Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 35,600 Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF worth $7,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. 45,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,615. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $34.53.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

