Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $324,914,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,514,000 after buying an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,477,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after acquiring an additional 320,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,568,000.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $54.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

